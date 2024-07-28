Summer bookings still have room for improvement

Since mid-July, there has been no overall dissatisfaction in domestic accommodation establishments, but the industry is feeling that people are saving and consuming less, says Kraus-Winkler. "And let's not forget the cheap air travel - there is a tendency to fly to the Mediterranean," the industry expert noted. Turkey and Greece are once again very popular destinations this year. In general, Austrians are more likely to travel to the sea in June and July, while in August they prefer to vacation in their own country. Austrian hotels, guesthouses and vacation apartments are also expecting "a good booking situation" for September and October, according to the tourism expert.