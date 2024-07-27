Hezbollah behind it?
Several dead in rocket attack on Golan Heights
At least eleven people were killed when a rocket hit the Golan Heights. Another 19 were injured (see video above). According to Israeli sources, children and young people are among the victims. It was initially unclear who was behind the attack.
Several places in the village of Majdal al-Shams were hit, including a soccer pitch. Children and young people were playing there at the time. The village in question is mainly inhabited by Druze, an Arabic-speaking religious community that now lives mainly in Syria, Lebanon, Israel and Jordan. At least eleven people were killed when a rocket hit the village on Saturday. A further 19 were injured.
The Israeli army stated that a total of around 40 rockets had been fired from Lebanon into the Golan Heights. At least one of them hit the ground. Helicopters, ambulances and mobile intensive care units were on site. Paramedics carried injured people on stretchers for treatment.
Hezbollah rejects involvement
According to the Israeli army, the Hezbollah militia was behind the attack. "There is no doubt that Hezbollah has crossed all red lines," said Foreign Minister Israel Katz. "We are facing an all-out war." Military spokesman Daniel Hagari announced a counter-response.
Hezbollah, in turn, immediately rejected any involvement. "The Islamic Resistance has no connection to this incident," it said. The Lebanese government condemned the attack and spoke of a "blatant violation of international law". The attack on civilians "contradicts the principles of humanity."
Netanyahu returns to Israel
Since the beginning of the war in the Gaza Strip, Hezbollah, which is allied with Hamas, has been firing rockets from Lebanon into northern Israel almost daily. Israel's President Yitzhak Herzog has now accused the militia of "brutally attacking and murdering" children. "Hezbollah terrorists today brutally attacked and murdered children whose only crime was to go out to play soccer. They have not returned."
Hezbollah terrorists today brutally attacked and murdered children whose only crime was to go out to play soccer. They have not returned.
Israels Präsident Yitzhak Herzog
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he would return to Israel from the USA as soon as possible. He had been briefed on the situation by his military advisor, it was reported. The UN observer mission UNIFL, which monitors the border area between Israel and Lebanon, says it is "in contact with the parties to reduce tensions."
The Golan Heights are a strategically important rocky plateau, were conquered by Israel in 1976 and annexed in 1981. Under international law, however, the areas are considered Syrian territory.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
