Mayor had to turn away bathers himself

Temperatures above 30 degrees and not a cloud in sight: last Sunday, thousands of visitors once again flocked to Feldkirch's bathing lakes. Although the parking spaces are generous, they are still limited: "I was at a birthday party when I got the call in the early afternoon that the lakes were once again full and we had to sort it out," reports David Allerstorfer, Mayor of Feldkirchen. "So my deputy and I quickly drove there and closed the access road ourselves to prevent dangerous situations!" They stood there in the sweltering afternoon heat and patiently explained to every disappointed swimmer why access to the lakes was not possible.