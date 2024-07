A midfield strategist for the red center

"We are very happy to have won Dennis Dressel for the GAK. His versatility and experience in central and defensive midfield will strengthen our team considerably. We are convinced that Dennis will play an important role in our team," said Didi Elsneg, Head of Sport, in a statement released by the club. The player himself is also happy: "The unique achievements of the GAK to date and, above all, the clear idea for the future of the club have impressed me. I am delighted to be part of this special club!"