Reactors from Russia
Hungary: Nuclear power plant may exceed Danube temperature limit
Hungary is planning to allow the temperature limit for a section of the Danube into which the cooling water from the Paks nuclear power plant flows to be exceeded. This is planned for reasons of security of supply, according to the Ministry of Energy.
According to the regulation, the river cannot currently take in water if its temperature exceeds 30 degrees Celsius. In this case, the operator must reduce the output.
"Throttling could jeopardize supply"
The plan proposed by the Ministry of Energy would maintain this limit, but allow the operator to exceed it on a case-by-case basis with the approval of the Minister of Energy if this is unavoidable for reasons of security of supply. "Curtailing the output of Paks could directly jeopardize the smooth supply of domestic consumers in a tight energy market," the statement said.
Four reactors built in Russia
The Paks plant has four Russian-built VVER 440 reactors with a total output of around 2000 megawatts. The reactors were commissioned between 1982 and 1987 and are due to be decommissioned between 2032 and 2037.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.