Tree noise unacceptable! Modesalson had to close

"The situation is unbearable because of the construction noise caused by the renovation of the Kärntner Sparkasse," complains the entrepreneur. The bank is only a few meters away from his business. "Dust and dirt is everywhere, the trucks almost drive in at my door. We've also seen a 40 percent drop in sales! Many people avoid the area around the building site. But that's enough now, I'm finished, I've closed the fashion store!"