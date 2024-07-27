Novelty at chess event
The game of kings is now free for women!
The nine-day national chess championships start today in Linz. While the men have to pay an entry fee of up to 100 euros, this time the women can compete completely free of charge. The "Krone" knows the reasons.
On the chessboard, even the queen as the strongest piece cannot beat the king. However, women have a stunning advantage over men at the national standard chess championships starting today in Linz: while male players have to pay an entry fee of €75 if they register by July 28 or €100 on site, all women can take part free of charge alongside title holders!
"This is the first time this has happened and is part of our efforts to promote women," explains Michael Stöttinger, President of the Austrian Chess Federation. He points out that only 8% of the approximately 8000 registered active players are women.
Theproportion of women in Austria is only 8 percent
At the ÖMS in Linz, the proportion of women will be around three times as high; as of yesterday, there are 12 women among 50 participants, or 24 percent.
In terms of prize money, which amounts to an impressive €35,000, the winner of the open class will receive €5,000 and the best woman €2,500. The event, which is being held at the Oberbank Donauforum in Linz to mark the 75th anniversary of the Upper Austrian Association, is open to chess players with an ELO rating of 2000 and above. Austria's elite will be virtually united at the start of the event, which will take place over nine days.
Austria's elite will compete together in Linz
A game lasts around four to six hours, with each participant playing a maximum of one per day. An open tournament will be held at the same time, in which less experienced players can also take part.
