The game of kings is now free for women!

In terms of prize money, which amounts to an impressive €35,000, the winner of the open class will receive €5,000 and the best woman €2,500. The event, which is being held at the Oberbank Donauforum in Linz to mark the 75th anniversary of the Upper Austrian Association, is open to chess players with an ELO rating of 2000 and above. Austria's elite will be virtually united at the start of the event, which will take place over nine days.