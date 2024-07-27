Unintentionally attracted
Why foxes are increasingly conquering the city of Vienna
Without meaning to, the Viennese population is increasingly luring foxes into inner-city areas. The city's wildlife service gives tips on how to avoid this and what to do if you do find yourself face to face with a fox.
The territory of foxes even extends into inner-city areas, and the animals are conquering more and more of Vienna - partly because they are unintentionally attracted. The city's wildlife service is therefore now asking the public "not to make food sources such as cat or dog food accessible outdoors and always cover compost heaps" and certainly not to deliberately feed foxes.
Shyness of foxes protects humans and animals
The shyness of foxes helps them, as well as humans, to coexist peacefully with other city dwellers - because in principle, sightings of foxes or even a direct encounter are no cause for concern as long as the animals do not feel cornered. However, anything that brings the fox even closer to humans should be avoided, especially in order to maintain this shyness.
Ignorance also repeatedly causes harm, especially to young animals: it often seems as if they have been abandoned, even though the parents are usually nearby. However, touching the young animals can lead to the parents rejecting them because of the human scent. If in doubt, the experts at the Wildlife Service Vienna are on hand with advice and, if necessary, assistance.
Especially in Vienna's suburbs, however, it can happen that foxes become uninvited guests that are seen all too often. In this case, you might consider surrounding properties with wildlife-proof fences. However, this may require a permit in protected landscape areas. Scaring them away with ultrasonic devices is also a possibility. However, these are also noticed by many other animals - including your own pets.
