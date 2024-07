Julia Grabher against Emma Navarro from 12 noon LIVE

She had neither played against Navarro nor practiced with her. "I've been away for almost twelve months now, she's shown the most in that year. She's a young player. I don't know her well." Video study has helped a little. "I'm expecting a very tough match, I have nothing to lose. She is the heavy favorite," said the ÖOC athlete, who is coached by Richard Ruckelshausen in Paris. Navarro is a very aggressive player, said Grabher. "If I get into the rallies, I have a very good chance. I have to concentrate on my game, use my weapons."