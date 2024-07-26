Formula 1 bombshell
Alpine team boss Famin steps down at the end of August
The restructuring of the French Formula 1 team Alpine continues! Five weeks after the appointment of Flavio Briatore (74) as chief advisor to the racing team, Bruno Famin today announced his departure as team boss.
The Frenchman announced his resignation at the end of August at the Belgian Grand Prix. The Renault works team Alpine is also on the verge of becoming a customer team due to the high financial outlay. Mercedes is repeatedly being touted as a future engine partner.
Famin said that he wanted to concentrate on his role as Vice President for Motorsport in the future. The British driver Oliver Oakes (36), team principal of Hitech, which is represented in Formula 2, Formula 3 and Formula 4, is being touted as his successor at Alpine.
Only third last in the constructors' championship
Alpine is in crisis in Formula 1. The racing team, a Renault subsidiary, is only third last in the constructors' championship, which is decisive for the distribution of bonuses. A few weeks ago, Renault managing director Luca de Meo hired Briatore, Michael Schumacher's former team boss at Benetton, as an advisor.
Famin had only been planned as an interim solution for the Alpine Formula 1 team anyway. As Vice President for Motorsport, he took over from the then Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer a year ago after the Belgian Grand Prix.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
