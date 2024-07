A sense of achievement needed

For Austria, it's all about getting a sense of achievement after losing the first leg of the European Cup qualifier in Tampere. The "Veilchen" lost the first leg of the second qualifying round of the Football Conference League at Ilves on Thursday with 1:2 (0:0). Santeri Haarala (51) and former St. Pölten player Roope Riski (88) scored to give the Finnish cup winners a deserved home win. However, Lucas Galvao scored the important equalizer in the 90th minute.