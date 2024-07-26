"Knife or acid"
Traveling to Africa is no problem, but coming back to the UK with his wife Duchess Meghan is too much of a security risk for Prince Harry. He fears a lone madman targeting her.
Prince Harry still fears for the safety of his wife Duchess Meghan in his native Britain.
In a new documentary on ITV, he spoke about his fight against the tabloid media, which he believes is putting his family's lives in danger. He said it was a risk to go against the press. "Look at what has happened to me, my wife and my family over the last four years," said Harry (39). It was a difficult decision.
Victim of illegal methods
The son of King Charles III (75) is convinced that he has been the victim of phone hacking and other illegal methods of obtaining information over the course of his life. He has already been awarded damages in a lawsuit against the publisher of the Mirror. He also makes similar accusations against other tabloids.
When asked whether he wasn't attracting even more attention with such fights, Harry replied: "There's more than enough attention on me and my wife anyway." At some point you reach a point where you are damned if you do something and equally damned if you do nothing.
Harry and his wife Meghan (42) renounced their royal duties four years ago. The couple now live in the USA with their two children. One of the reasons for their withdrawal was the way the British tabloid media treated the Duchess. There had also been threats against Meghan.
"It's still dangerous," Harry said in the documentary "Tabloids on Trial", which aired on Thursday evening. All it takes, he said, is a lone offender - one person reading this stuff - with a knife or acid, for example. "That's one of the reasons I won't bring my wife back to this country." Harry also stated in the interview that his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II had supported him in his cause.
