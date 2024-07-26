Nasty accidents in Tyrol
Girl (15) hit by car – driver fled
There have been two collisions between a car and a bicycle on Tyrolean roads in the last few days. On Wednesday, a 15-year-old girl crashed into a car during an evasive maneuver. The driver continued his journey. On Thursday, a cyclist and a car collided in Götzens (Innsbruck-Land district).
The 15-year-old local girl was riding her bike on the Dollinger road in Tarrenz on Wednesday. At around 4.15 pm, a white car came towards her. The girl had to swerve out of the way of the oncoming vehicle at the sawmill and crashed.
She suffered serious injuries but did not seek medical attention for the time being. The driver of the white car continued his journey without stopping to check on the girl. The police are now looking for witnesses to the accident.
Any useful information should be sent to the Imst police station on 059133/7100.
Road bike rider crashed into car
There was also a crash in Götzens on Thursday. At around 9 pm, a 20-year-old local man was driving his car and wanted to join the Götzner Landesstraße. At the same time, however, a 24-year-old local woman was riding her racing bike on the road.
Nevertheless, the two vehicles collided and the racing cyclist crashed.
Die Polizei
The young driver must have seen this. He stepped on the gas to avoid an accident. The 24-year-old also braked hard, but was unable to stop in time. "Nevertheless, the two vehicles collided and the racing cyclist crashed," said the police.
Biker seriously injured
The woman was seriously injured and taken to the hospital in Innsbruck by ambulance. Fortunately, the 20-year-old and his 25-year-old co-driver were uninjured. Both vehicles were damaged.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
