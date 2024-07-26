Bank auctions off safes and escalators

A key is missing from a safe

The bank is also looking for buyers for two safes. The starting prices for the naturally empty storage items are 20 and 100 euros respectively, with one flaw in the cheaper item: the key is missing. Apart from the online auction, it is also important to Raiffeisenlandesbank that the majority of the building materials such as concrete and steel are recycled when the house is demolished. The entire sustainability process is documented. The bank's new headquarters are due to be completed in 2028.