Demolition of furniture store
Bank auctions off safes and escalators
Once upon a time there was a furniture store! The demolition of the former XXXLutz in Goethestrasse in Linz has begun. But before the diggers really start rolling, there will be one last clearance sale. In the course of the work, Raiffeisenlandesbank is still parting with furnishings - as part of an online auction.
First, second, third - sold! After furniture retailer XXXLutz had already announced an online auction in the course of clearing the location in Goethestrasse in order to part with leftover items such as complete youth rooms, artificial plants, curtains and shelves, the new owner of the property is now following suit.
Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich initiated an auction with Bernegger and Dreihans, the companies responsible for demolishing the building, in order to save reusable items from being thrown away.
74 items will be auctioned on August 1
74 items will now go under the virtual hammer on August 1 on the aurena.at platform. If you take a look at the items on offer, you will notice that the majority of the items on offer will require time-consuming dismantling and space will be needed to set them up and use them later.
What does the Raiffeisenlandesbank, which started demolition work on the former furniture store a few days ago, want to get rid of? Everything from archive and filing cabinets to chairs and tables, escalators, cash desks and a cardboard waste compactor. Even two granite stones lying in the open spaces are going under the hammer.
A key is missing from a safe
The bank is also looking for buyers for two safes. The starting prices for the naturally empty storage items are 20 and 100 euros respectively, with one flaw in the cheaper item: the key is missing. Apart from the online auction, it is also important to Raiffeisenlandesbank that the majority of the building materials such as concrete and steel are recycled when the house is demolished. The entire sustainability process is documented. The bank's new headquarters are due to be completed in 2028.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.