Boy has to go home after two hours at kindergarten

Father can't go to work

Due to this short childcare period, her husband cannot go to work and the family of five has to get by on one salary. There have already been several discussions with the local teachers, but this has achieved little. As a result, the 41-year-old contacted the Children's Advocate's Office and learned that, according to the Early Intervention Act, children in the compulsory kindergarten year must be looked after for at least 20 hours a week, but Sebastian only gets half that time. "We feel discriminated against," says W.