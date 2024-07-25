Vorteilswelt
Sudden attack

Brown bear attacked cyclist in Slovakia

25.07.2024 12:58

A brown bear has attacked a cyclist in Slovakia. The 34-year-old was cycling along a forest path on Wednesday evening when the bear suddenly attacked the man.

A bear task force from the state nature conservation authority was alerted and began searching for the predator, but its tracks were lost.

The victim was taken to hospital with injuries to his upper and lower extremities. The incident occurred near the municipality of Sutovo at the foot of the Little Fatra, a mountain range in the north-west of the country.

Bears in Slovakia

According to estimates, there are around 1300 brown bears in Slovakia. They prefer to live in the mountains or in dense forests. According to the state nature conservation authority, 41 brown bears had already been released for shooting between the beginning of the year and mid-July because they had lost their fear of humans or had become a danger to the lives, health and property of citizens.

Bear is said to have protected cub
According to the media, a woman accompanying the man reported that it was a female brown bear with her three cubs. She may have just wanted to protect her offspring.

In the event of an unintentional encounter with a brown bear, experts advise people to stand still and retreat slowly. Under no circumstances should you wave your arms, throw stones, shout loudly or even take a selfie.

