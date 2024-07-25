Vacation with heart
Spain: “Viva Tenerife”
The Canary Island not only enchants with its breathtaking nature, but also with its warm hospitality. And like so many other friendships, this one starts in a bar.
Just 26 minutes ago, loud cheers echoed through the wood-paneled bar La Fragata right on the harbour of Puerto de Santa Cruz - led by chants of "Viva España". No wonder: Spain had scored the first goal against England in the European Championship final. But now it's suddenly suspiciously quiet. I can barely see the TV, but I can see the faces of the many Spaniards around me, who are suddenly united in cheering me on.
The waitress brings me a beer, pats me on the back and congratulates me because my team has just scored the goal against them. I quickly explain that I'm from Austria and shout "Viva España" to make it clear that I also support Spain - everyone laughs and the game continues. But I am delighted to be so warmly welcomed here as a foreigner.
It seems as if Puerto de la Cruz is a small paradise of friendliness. The city itself offers many sights: The historic old town with its charming alleyways and the impressive Iglesia de la Peña de Francia church are just a few highlights. A walk along the lively waterfront promenade should also be on the agenda. If you're lucky like me, you can experience the city not only during Spain's European Championship victory, but also during the Virgen del Carmen festival on July 16 in honor of the patron saint of fishermen.
The streets are filled with music and singing as the procession with the festively decorated statue of the holy virgin makes its way towards the harbor, where it is taken on a boat through the harbor. Although it is mainly Spaniards who celebrate here, I feel welcome and integrated. Tourists get lost in the local crowd here anyway.
Opera house on waves and palm trees instead of garbage
A 35-minute drive away, Santa Cruz is at its best. The lively capital reveals a fascinating mix of colonial architecture and modern flair. In the harbor, the huge white Auditorio de Tenerife stands out with its striking shell-shaped roof, reminiscent of the Sydney Opera House. Designed by architect Santiago Calatrava and opened in 2003, it is intended to represent a ship riding the waves.
The Parque García Sanabria, a green oasis in the heart of the city, is beautiful. Named after the former mayor Santiago García Sanabria, it is the largest urban park in the Canary Islands and offers a relaxing escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.
INFO
GETTING THERE:
Wizz Air offers direct flights from Vienna. Flights are currently operated twice a week, from October onwards three times a week - price from 49.99 euros each way. Flight time: approx. 5 hours and 35 minutes. Bookings: www.wizzair.com
LOCAL TOURS:
A good choice for unforgettable tour experiences on Tenerife is the MayamTravel agency. Its experienced and passionate director Ancor Robaina and his team know the island like the back of their hand.
GENERAL INFORMATION: www.spain.info
If you are impressed by the diversity of the flora, you should also visit the nearby Palmetum. Created from a former landfill site, the botanical garden not only offers breathtaking views of the town and the ocean: 500 of the world's 2,600 palm species can be found here, carefully planted by a small group of dedicated landscape architects, including Spanish botanist Carlo Morici.
Garachico's lava pools and hidden gems
Garachico lies to the west of the town. Founded in the 15th century, it was once the island's most important port until a volcanic eruption in 1706 severely destroyed the town. Today, the charming coastal town is known for its impressive natural pools formed from lava rock.
Also not far from Santa Cruz is the charming university town of San Cristóbal de La Laguna - a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The historic old town with its colorful houses and cobbled streets is known for its well-preserved colonial architecture and invites you to stroll around. Here you can experience authentic Canarian life up close and enjoy local specialties in cosy cafés and restaurants.
Especially in the pedestrian zones in the center, small fashion boutiques and stores with really reasonable prices will surprise you. The Bodegas Monje winery less than eight kilometers to the west offers a stylish insight into the local wine culture. The "Wine & Sex" event, which combines wine tasting with theater and sensual artistry, is exciting.
Visit the rock giants by kayak
An absolute must on Tenerife is the Teide National Park, home to the highest mountain in Spain. At 3718 m high, it is the third highest island volcano in the world. From the seabed, it even measures 7500 m. Founded in 1954, the park has also been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2007 and covers an impressive area of 18,990 hectares. Its surreal landscapes are characterized by volcanic formations and bizarre rock structures and offer spectacular hiking trails.
A cable car ride to the top of Mount Teide opens up wonderful views of the surrounding islands and the sea. However, the best view of the huge Los Gigantes rock formation in the west of the island can only be enjoyed from the sea. A guided kayak excursion is recommended here to experience the rocks, which rise up to 800 meters vertically from the sea, up close.
But what I will remember most after my visit to Tenerife are the people. The warmth and openness - especially in the north - is overwhelming. I have rarely experienced such hospitality. Tenerife is a paradise of friendliness, where you don't feel like a stranger. If my "Viva España" was initially for a goal celebration, it is now for the island that welcomed me with such open arms.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
