Spain: “Viva Tenerife”

GETTING THERE:

Wizz Air offers direct flights from Vienna. Flights are currently operated twice a week, from October onwards three times a week - price from 49.99 euros each way. Flight time: approx. 5 hours and 35 minutes. Bookings: www.wizzair.com

LOCAL TOURS:

A good choice for unforgettable tour experiences on Tenerife is the MayamTravel agency. Its experienced and passionate director Ancor Robaina and his team know the island like the back of their hand.

GENERAL INFORMATION: www.spain.info