Operation in “Vorarlberg style” causes a stir
A video is currently circulating on social media showing a special police squad arresting a man on a regional train. The man is said to have injured an opponent during an argument and threatened to kill him. However, the official action does not go entirely smoothly ...
Monday evening at Götzis station: three heavily armed police officers storm a regional train. They apparently want to arrest a man from a migrant background who is sitting alone in an alcove.
At first, everything goes reasonably smoothly: the 32-year-old lies down on the floor. After that, however, things become more complicated and it is obvious that the man cannot follow the instructions ("Uffn Buch!"), some of which are given in the broadest dialect. Instead of lying on his stomach, the visibly confused man turns onto his back, and instead of putting his hands behind his head, he stretches them forward.
A version of the video on X:
In the end, the arrest did work out - "the arrest was carried out quickly and consistently and could be completed without the use of service weapons", according to the executive.
Scathing comments online
However, very few people agree with this positive verdict. The video of the operation is circulating online and has already become a real hit with over two million clicks. However, it is no good as a promotional film for the Vorarlberg police force, and some of the comments are scathing. Users are particularly critical of the dialect: "How about High German?" and "As an Austrian, I only understand half of it" are the mildest forum posts.
The Vorarlberg police do not want to comment on the hype surrounding the video and the criticism voiced. As usual, the operation will be discussed internally.
