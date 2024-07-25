Vorteilswelt
A baby soon?

Kendall Jenner wants to become a mother and have children

Nachrichten
25.07.2024 17:00

Kendall Jenner would love to become a mother. The 28-year-old, who rose to fame in 2007 through her appearances on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', is the only member of her family who has yet to have a baby, but she hopes to do so in the next decade.

She told Vogue, "I dream of longevity more than anything. Even when I'm older, I hope people will still think of me. I want to be in the spotlight as the years go by. I would like to start a family, become a mother and have children."

Role model Turlington
Kendall, who is currently dating rapper Bad Bunny, recently admitted that she has always admired supermodel Christy Turlington and her approach to her career and hopes to follow in her footsteps by making sure her personal life remains a priority.

"Good vibes"
"As a child, I spent a lot of time looking at her face. She seemed so calm and collected. I really appreciated her energy through it all. And I feel like life outside of modeling and family were very important to her. Relationships mean so much to me and I can't wait to have a life with someone one day, have kids, start a family. Christy just gives off good vibes. Maybe she was a little less worried! I think that's really cool."

Kendall is "excited" about becoming a mom one day, but she doesn't feel like now is exactly the right time. She recently told the WSJ: "I'm excited for this time in my life. I just know it's not the right time."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

