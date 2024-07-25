Biden withdrawal as “defense of democracy”

Not God, but poll results stopped Biden

The speech must not have been easy for the thoroughbred politician Biden. "I believe that my accomplishments as president, my leadership role in the world and my vision for America's future deserve a second term," the 81-year-old admitted bluntly. According to US media reports, Biden's advisors ultimately confronted him with poll results showing that the Democrats had lost the November election in states that were actually safe for them. This is said to have finally persuaded Biden to change his mind. In a TV interview a few weeks ago, he had said that only God could persuade him to withdraw. Now it was probably bare figures after all.