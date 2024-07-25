Tears during speech
Biden withdrawal as “defense of democracy”
US President Joe Biden has justified his withdrawal from the presidential race in a speech to the nation with the "defense of democracy". This was "more important than any title", said Biden in the Oval Office of the White House, where numerous members of the 81-year-old's staff and family had gathered. Tears also flowed during his speech to the nation on Wednesday.
It was a speech that Biden probably never wanted to give. But in the end he realized that it was time "for new voices, fresh voices, yes, younger voices". The "defense of democracy" was "more important than any title", Biden explained his reasons for dropping out of the race for the White House after a long back and forth. In recent weeks, he had realized that he had to unite his party, said the Democrat, who now wanted to concentrate fully on his role as President of the United States.
The nation faces a crucial choice between hope and hate, he said. "America is not ruled by kings or dictators. The people rule. History is in your hands. The power is in your hands," said the US President. Biden reiterated his support for Vice President Kamala Harris, who is to run for the next presidency against Donald Trump instead of Biden. She is "experienced, tenacious and capable".
Wife Jill thanks the people in a letter
Biden struck a reflective note in his speech. "It has been the privilege of my life to serve this nation for over 50 years," he said. Nowhere else in the world could a child with a stuttering problem from humble beginnings rise to the highest office in the land. "This is where I am now. This is what makes America so special," Biden said.
Biden's family was also present at the speech in the Oval Office. His relatives are considered his closest confidants and are said to have long encouraged him to stick to his candidacy. Biden's wife Jill published a handwritten letter on social media. "Thank you for the trust you have placed in Joe - now it's time to place that trust in Kamala," she wrote.
Not God, but poll results stopped Biden
The speech must not have been easy for the thoroughbred politician Biden. "I believe that my accomplishments as president, my leadership role in the world and my vision for America's future deserve a second term," the 81-year-old admitted bluntly. According to US media reports, Biden's advisors ultimately confronted him with poll results showing that the Democrats had lost the November election in states that were actually safe for them. This is said to have finally persuaded Biden to change his mind. In a TV interview a few weeks ago, he had said that only God could persuade him to withdraw. Now it was probably bare figures after all.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
