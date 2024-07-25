Also as a combustion engine
Alfa Romeo Giulia GT: Electric and very expensive
With the current Junior , Alfa Romeo has put an electric Alfa on its wheels that can carry its brand name with pride. The first restomod version of the Giulia GT from Totem Automobili is a whole lot more Alfa-like.
The Italian company specializes in restoring and technically modernizing the Alfa Romeo Giulia GT, which is adored by many classic car fans. The GT Electric now has a powerful electric drive. In the meantime, Totem has expanded its range to include two versions powered by petrol engines.
The Electric has now been boosted to 434 kW/590 hp, completes the sprint to 100 km/h in under three seconds and reaches a top speed of 255 km/h. An 81 kWh battery promises a range of 400 to 500 kilometers. In addition, there are extensive body and chassis modifications as well as a new exterior and interior design.
Totem focuses on a minimalist look, visual gems and fine fabrics and leather. There is now a configurator that shows a wide range of customization options and prices. At 1.5 tons, the GT Electric is pleasingly light for an electric car and starts at 539,000 euros; with a few extras, the price can be increased to over 600,000 euros.
If you prefer a combustion engine, you can opt for the GT Super, which is the same price (excluding the NoVA) and comes with a choice of a 550 hp or 750 hp 2.9-liter V6 petrol engine that drives the rear axle alone. In this case, a sprint to 100 km/h should be possible in 3.2 seconds.
Alternatively, there is now also the GTA Modificata, which distributes 810 hp from a 3.2-liter V6 to all four wheels and completes the sprint in 2.6 seconds. Totem plans to build just 5 units of the carbon-heavy top model. Information on the price is available on request.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
