Lost consciousness in accident on construction site

Rescued by the fire department

As the formwork element was being lowered, it hit the worker on the head for unknown reasons. Fortunately, the man was wearing a helmet. "He was able to grasp the formwork element himself and detach it from the construction crane before he sat down and briefly lost consciousness," said the investigators. The employees present immediately provided first aid and set the rescue chain in motion. The injured man was rescued by the Wörgl volunteer fire department using a turntable ladder and taken to hospital in Kufstein by the ambulance service.