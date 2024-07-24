Man hit on the head
Lost consciousness in accident on construction site
Serious accident at work on a construction site in Tyrol on Wednesday afternoon! A 53-year-old Bosnian man was hit on the head by a formwork element and briefly lost consciousness. He was taken to hospital.
The serious accident occurred shortly after 1.30 pm on a construction site in Wörgl (Kufstein district). The 53-year-old man from Bosnia and Herzegovina was working for a construction company doing formwork work on the site. "Together with two other workers, the man wanted to pick up a formwork element on the second floor of the construction site, which was to be transported there with the construction crane," according to the police.
Rescued by the fire department
As the formwork element was being lowered, it hit the worker on the head for unknown reasons. Fortunately, the man was wearing a helmet. "He was able to grasp the formwork element himself and detach it from the construction crane before he sat down and briefly lost consciousness," said the investigators. The employees present immediately provided first aid and set the rescue chain in motion. The injured man was rescued by the Wörgl volunteer fire department using a turntable ladder and taken to hospital in Kufstein by the ambulance service.
