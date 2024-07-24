Best young rescuers come from Krenglbach

Always something going on

According to the organizers, there was no time for boredom during the four days of the event. The opening ceremony with acrobatics show marked the starting point on Thursday evening. On Friday and Saturday, the nationwide Youth Red Cross competition brought plenty of action to the city center of Graz. Exciting workshops and a colorful supporting program in the camp area ensured that there was always something going on. The crowning glory of the major event was the award ceremony at Messe Graz on Saturday evening.