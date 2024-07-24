Vorteilswelt
Victory in Graz

Best young rescuers come from Krenglbach

Nachrichten
24.07.2024 19:12

So if you have a medical emergency, then please go to Krenglbach - because this is where the best young rescuers come from. And this is now official after the national competition of the Red Cross Youth, held in Graz. 

comment0 Kommentare

194 children and young people and 89 supervisors from Upper Austria traveled to the Styrian capital and faced competition from all over Austria. More than 1200 young helpers were there. 

Always something going on
According to the organizers, there was no time for boredom during the four days of the event. The opening ceremony with acrobatics show marked the starting point on Thursday evening. On Friday and Saturday, the nationwide Youth Red Cross competition brought plenty of action to the city center of Graz. Exciting workshops and a colorful supporting program in the camp area ensured that there was always something going on. The crowning glory of the major event was the award ceremony at Messe Graz on Saturday evening. 

Seven points decided
And there the Upper Austrians stood at the top of the podium in the "Youth 1 (11 to 14 years)" competition with 876 points. With a seven-point lead over second-placed Feldbach (Styria), they took the victory and the only place on the podium to Upper Austria.

"It's a pleasure to help"
"It's impressive to see the commitment and professionalism of the young people. Their commitment shows that the leisure-oriented work in the youth groups of the Red Cross local branches imparts important knowledge. Here we experience the joy it can bring to help other people," praises Upper Austrian Red Cross President Walter Aichinger. Red Cross President Walter Aichinger praises "his" Krenglbach team and all others who have dedicated their free time to "rescuing".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Markus Schütz
Folgen Sie uns auf