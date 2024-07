ÖBB now offers compensation after train accident

22,000 liters filtered from groundwater

The remediation measures continue to be a lengthy process. Groundwater probes and barrier wells have been in use since the spring. They have been able to contain the spread of hydrocarbons in the groundwater. The spread area has now been reduced by around 73 percent since the maximum expansion in mid-March. A total of 22,000 liters of styrene have already been filtered out of the groundwater using the filter systems. The 34 remediation wells and the filter systems remain in operation.