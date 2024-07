“SOKO Strawberry” is now on the hunt for rotten fruit

Seven million kilos of strawberries

Whether freshly picked, in an ice cream sundae, on a cake or enjoyed as jam - the sheer quantity of these sweet, red fruits shows just how popular they are in Austria: 7 million kilos of strawberries are harvested in Lower Austria every year. Since 2021, the berries have also been officially inspected for pesticide residues. With the exception of fruit of Hungarian and Polish origin, the limit values have not been exceeded since then. Rosenkranz summarizes: "The strawberry stands in Lower Austria are largely in order!"