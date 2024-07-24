"Picked" on the apron
German airport at a standstill due to climate stickers!
No aircraft are currently leaving the ground at Cologne/Bonn Airport. Why? Last Generation climate activists have caused an interruption to air traffic. Members stuck themselves to the apron on Wednesday morning. "We're trying to resolve this right now - but it could take some time," a police spokeswoman said.
According to the Cologne police, five people are said to have "picked" their way onto the apron. Air traffic was therefore suspended. Criminal charges have been filed for violation of the Assembly Act, dangerous interference with air traffic and trespassing.
We're trying to resolve this right now - but it could take some time.
Sprecherin der Polizei Köln
Fence cut and taped up
The Last Generation group announced that several activists had cut through a fence and stuck themselves to the tarmac near the runways. The members announced via the X network (formerly Twitter) that the action was part of an international protest campaign calling for a phase-out of fossil fuels by 2030.
The group published a photo of an activist with his hands glued to a runway. A banner with the words "Oil kills" can also be seen (see below).
"We call on the German government to help draw up and sign a legally binding, international agreement that regulates the global phase-out of oil, gas and coal by 2030," the group's statement reads.
Protests at airports in Austria too
"Similar peaceful, civil protests at airports have been announced today for at least the following countries: the UK, Austria, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Canada, the USA, Scotland and Norway," it continues.
In Austria, Vienna Airport in Schwechat has already taken measures to be prepared for disruptive actions announced for next Saturday. A total of 670 police officers are "on full alert", it was reported on Tuesday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
