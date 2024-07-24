Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Picked" on the apron

German airport at a standstill due to climate stickers!

Nachrichten
24.07.2024 08:42

No aircraft are currently leaving the ground at Cologne/Bonn Airport. Why? Last Generation climate activists have caused an interruption to air traffic. Members stuck themselves to the apron on Wednesday morning. "We're trying to resolve this right now - but it could take some time," a police spokeswoman said.

comment0 Kommentare

According to the Cologne police, five people are said to have "picked" their way onto the apron. Air traffic was therefore suspended. Criminal charges have been filed for violation of the Assembly Act, dangerous interference with air traffic and trespassing.

Zitat Icon

We're trying to resolve this right now - but it could take some time.

Sprecherin der Polizei Köln

Fence cut and taped up 
The Last Generation group announced that several activists had cut through a fence and stuck themselves to the tarmac near the runways. The members announced via the X network (formerly Twitter) that the action was part of an international protest campaign calling for a phase-out of fossil fuels by 2030.

The group published a photo of an activist with his hands glued to a runway. A banner with the words "Oil kills" can also be seen (see below).

(Bild: Letzte Generation A)
(Bild: Letzte Generation A)

"We call on the German government to help draw up and sign a legally binding, international agreement that regulates the global phase-out of oil, gas and coal by 2030," the group's statement reads.

Protests at airports in Austria too
"Similar peaceful, civil protests at airports have been announced today for at least the following countries: the UK, Austria, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Canada, the USA, Scotland and Norway," it continues.

In Austria, Vienna Airport in Schwechat has already taken measures to be prepared for disruptive actions announced for next Saturday. A total of 670 police officers are "on full alert", it was reported on Tuesday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf