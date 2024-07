Police officers were able to uncover a fictitious robbery

The 20-year-old turned up at the Friesach police station on Monday and presented the officers with a spectacular story: on Monday, he was threatened with a handgun by several men in a private workshop in Micheldorf and forced to stand in a corner. In the meantime, the men had loaded the tools and a lifting platform before speeding off. "A radio search was initiated immediately, but was unsuccessful," according to the Carinthia Provincial Police Directorate.