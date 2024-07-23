Visit from Scholz etc.
This is how much the German government paid for flights to the European Championships
The German Armed Forces Air Wing flew members of the government six times to attend this year's European Football Championships. These include Chancellor Olaf Scholz and cabinet members such as Interior Minister Nancy Faeser and Health Minister Karl Lauterbach.
The missions cost around one hundred thousand euros each. At 114,487.41 euros, the most expensive flight was the one from Berlin to Stuttgart and back for the Germany-Hungary match on June 19. The government spent a total of 531,000 euros, as the Ministry of Defense replied to a question from an opposition left-wing party. The Federal Chancellery ordered four out of six flight connections.
Left: "Completely irresponsible or outof touch"
"Anyone who incurs costs of over half a million euros for six alleged business trips is either completely irresponsible or definitely out of touch," criticized MP Sören Pellmann from the Left Party. The air force should "not be the alternative travel option for an evening entertainment program of the federal government." At the same time, he pointed out that the rail alternative had been cut.
The Ministry of Defense in turn stated that the flying hours were covered in the Bundeswehr's annual program. It was also a matter of maintaining the licenses. In other words, some costs and flight hours would have been necessary even without this mission.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.