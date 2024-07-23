Egoist & goalie question
Austria & WAC: This is what the starting eleven will look like!
Austria Klagenfurt and WAC kick off the new season in the ÖFB Cup on Friday. The "Krone" analyzes the players' starting eleven chances, the system - and what still needs to happen.
Things get serious for Austria Klagenfurt on Friday. In the ÖFB Cup, promoted regional league side Gloggnitz awaits, and on August 3, the Bundesliga gets underway with the derby in Lavanttal. Coach Peter Pacult is still tinkering with the starting eleven - but he doesn't have many alternatives due to the small squad in the 3-4-1-2 system. .
Goal. Officially, "PP" leaves the duel between new signing Simon Spari (22) and "oldie" Marco Knaller (37) open. Both made a safe, solid impression in the tests. Knaller has the experience, Spari the better shots and youth as an advantage. But the club won't bring in a three-time U21 team goalkeeper to leave him on the bench - so Spari has the advantage!
Defense. Gkezos, Mahrer and new signing Szerencsi are the three-man backline. Robatsch has been injured for a few days.
Midfield. On the wings, Straudi proved his worth on the right, while newcomer Kühn surprised on the left - with his agility and running power. Cvetko plays the defensive part with the very accurate "workhorse" Koch. In the "ten" position, the lively and tricky Bobzien will be preferred to the technically elegant Wydra due to his league experience.
Forward. Toshevski is set, scoring an impressive eight goals in the sparring sessions. But: The North Macedonian must improve, is too selfish, must become more team-oriented, sacrifice himself more for the team - and not just wait for the passes. Binder is still out of form alongside him, doesn't make any tackles, but will probably start. Dehl and Soto bring more speed, but too little penetration.
Reinforcements to come
One thing is clear: the squad is too small. Managing director Peer Jaekel knows this: "Something will happen, we would be too small if we were unlucky with injuries. We still need two more - preferably versatile players."
The result of the test matches so far: Three wins (against two regional league clubs and one lower league club), two draws (against first division sides Topola and Koper) and a 2-1 defeat against Rizespor in the last sparring session.
The "final countdown" for Friday's season opener is also underway at WAC. This will take place with the cup game at the relegated Ostliga side Draßburg.
Saturday's sparring session against Udine naturally gave an indication of what the first starting eleven of the second Kühbauer era might look like. Even if that is the intention - big surprises are not even possible due to the thin squad. So far, the team has mostly played in a 4-2-3-1 system.
Goal. Lukas Gütlbauer, to whom former coach Schmid and the entire club promised half the spring that he would become the new "one", must fear for the Wäsch' - because Kühbauer immediately called a duel for the place in the WAC sanctuary, sees a real alternative in Nik Polster. "Küh" leaves it open as to who will start in Draßburg. "We still have a whole week - that won't be the big issue."
Defense. Matic, Baumgartner, Wimmer and Scherzer are the first choice. Alternatives: Diabate, Kennedy (also as left-back), Piesinger, Omic, also Jasic (as right-back).
"Double six". Should stand with Jasic and Altunashvili (for whom Piesinger made the "placeholder" in the preparation).
Offense. Playmaker Zukic (Kühbauer: "Good man, even if he has to get used to our game first") and Ballo (who comes in on the left) are needed like a morsel of bread - the "rest"? Rieder, Scharfetter are blessed, there is no explosion in sight for striker Karamoko, the right winger Gattermayer played little last year. So fresh blood MUST be added to striker Sabitzer. And one (or even two) new attacking players should be presented this week!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.