Nude pictures shown
Hunter Biden drops lawsuit against Fox News
US president's son Hunter Biden has dropped a lawsuit against the right-wing TV channel Fox News over the publication of nude pictures of him in a mini-series. The lawyers gave no reason for the move.
According to court documents, the charges were withdrawn on Sunday (local time) - the same day that his father, US President Joe Biden, announced his withdrawal from the presidential race.
Hunter Biden had sued the broadcaster at the beginning of July. The statement of claim said that the publication of the recordings amounted to "revenge porn". According to the lawyers, photos of Hunter Biden showing him naked "and engaged in sexual acts" were used for the series broadcast on the Fox Nation streaming platform in 2022. Fox published the intimate images in order to "humiliate, harass, upset and disturb Biden and damage his reputation", they said.
Biden sees "political motivation"
The images were taken from a laptop that Hunter Biden had taken to a computer store for repair and then not picked up again. The data has been circulating ever since and has been exploited by Biden's opponents.
Fox News declared at the time that the lawsuit was "purely politically motivated" and unfounded. Biden had complained about the series in a letter at the end of April 2024. It was then removed from the streaming service "within days".
Fox documented a trial that never happened
The six-episode series "The Trial of Hunter Biden" is about a fictional corruption trial against the son of the US president. For years, former President Donald Trump and his Republicans have accused Hunter Biden of exploiting his father's former position as Vice President (2009 to 2017) for business deals in Ukraine and China. However, the accusations did not lead to a trial.
In June, Hunter Biden was found guilty of illegal firearms possession. In the first trial in US history against the child of a sitting president, the jury found the 54-year-old guilty on all three counts. In September, the president's son will also stand trial for tax fraud.
Problem child Hunter Biden
In his 2021 autobiography, the former lawyer, businessman and lobbyist gave an unsparing account of his former alcohol and drug addiction, which he claims to have overcome since 2019.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.