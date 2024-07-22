Circumstances still unclear
Israeli army declares Hamas hostages dead
Israel's army has declared two more hostages held by Hamas dead. The decision is based on intelligence information and has been approved by experts, according to reports. The hostages were 76 and 35 years old.
Both men are no longer alive, but their bodies are still being held by the terrorist organization Hamas. It is known that Alex Dancyg (76) was a historian from Poland. In Jerusalem, he worked at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial and Dancyg helped organize trips for schoolchildren, for example. Even in captivity, the passionate teacher gave history lessons, according to hostages who had been released.
Jagev and Alex were captured alive and should have returned to their families and their country alive. With each passing week, time is running out for the hostages.
Most probably dead
Nothing was initially announced about the 35-year-old hostage. "Jagev and Alex were captured alive and should have returned to their families and their country alive," wrote the hostage families' forum. Their deaths reflect the consequences of the delays in the negotiations for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. "With every week that passes, time is running out for the hostages."
Neither Hamas nor the Israeli army say they know how many hostages are still alive. In principle, 120 are still believed to be alive in the Gaza Strip, but the majority are likely to have died by now.
16 dead in shelling
On Monday, tank fire and air strikes were reported near the town of Khan Younis. According to medics, at least 16 people were killed, including six children and four women. Dozens more people were injured. "A family and their children were torn to pieces while they were sleeping," said a man in an ambulance transporting the bodies. Hamas spoke of 26 dead.
Meanwhile, the Israeli military ordered some areas in Khan Younis to be evacuated. The population was told to evacuate their homes and move to a humanitarian zone.
