"Revenge for murder"
Hamas compiles files on Israeli soldiers
The Islamist terrorist organization Hamas has compiled detailed files with data on thousands of Israeli soldiers. These include dates of birth, family members, telephone numbers and bank account information.
According to Israeli media reports, the dossiers have been circulating online since December 2023. It is "revenge for the murder of the children in Gaza", they say. An Israeli army spokesperson claimed to know about this. The files had already been dealt with several months ago. In addition, several attempts by Hamas to gather information about the Israeli army and its forces had been fended off in recent years.
Blackmail planned?
Officer Gabriel Siboni told "Die Zeit" that the dossiers would endanger the soldiers concerned. They could possibly be blackmailed. Hamas could, for example, try to "recruit soldiers as sources to give them information about the army's planning." In addition, those affected could be identified due to various international investigations and face problems entering the country.
The data collected is said to come from previous data leaks and social media. Hacker groups are believed to have distributed the material online. Most recently, the organization DDoSecrets announced the data leak at a conference in New York. It is seen as an alternative to WikiLeaks.
