Important election for the EU
Harris versus Trump: “Worlds collide”
US President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the presidential race on Sunday. For his logical successor, Vice President Kamala Harris, there is now no time to sleep, says Paul Schmidt, Secretary General of the Austrian Society for European Politics (ÖGfE). The positioning is already being fine-tuned in the background.
What would their chances be if it actually came down to a duel between Trump and Harris? "From the perspective of an observer from Europe, it seems as if American society is highly polarized, highly divided and it's not just about Donald Trump, but ultimately about a feeling. Many Americans who harbor this Trumpism simply want to have less to do with the world and isolate themselves."
In contrast, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are of the opinion that the USA has a global mission. "They stand for democracy and transatlantic relations with Europe, for human rights. They are committed to this and spend money on it, they are advocates of global security and defense. Two worlds collide here."
"Kamala Harris will now have to catch up"
The next few days and weeks will show how many chances the team around Kamala Harris really has. "I think the chances are 50:50." But it is certainly the case that she will now have to catch up because she is entering this race very fresh and very new, while Donald Trump has been preparing for months, if not years, for this very thing."
"A lot is at stake for Europe"
With Kamala Harris as a possible presidential candidate, the match is starting all over again. "The election campaign will be very, very exciting. And there really is a lot at stake, especially from a European perspective. The issue of transatlantic relations is essential for the European Union, for Europe."
Von der Leyen's second term of office: "Time for implementation"
According to Schmidt, much can be expected from Ursula von der Leyen's second term in office. "This will be a time of implementation. A legislative period where the main focus will be on investing in competitiveness, strengthening democracy and where security and defense will be a priority on the agenda." In difficult times, it is important that the European Union has quickly agreed on the top positions within the European Union. "We have no time to lose here. The world is coming apart at the seams, which is why it is particularly important to show continuity here and continue the work as quickly as possible."
Watch the full interview with Paul Schmidt in the video above!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.