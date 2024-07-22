Harris versus Trump: “Worlds collide”

Von der Leyen's second term of office: "Time for implementation"

According to Schmidt, much can be expected from Ursula von der Leyen's second term in office. "This will be a time of implementation. A legislative period where the main focus will be on investing in competitiveness, strengthening democracy and where security and defense will be a priority on the agenda." In difficult times, it is important that the European Union has quickly agreed on the top positions within the European Union. "We have no time to lose here. The world is coming apart at the seams, which is why it is particularly important to show continuity here and continue the work as quickly as possible."



