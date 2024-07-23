Top 20 as Paris goal
Tyrol has always been considered a triathlon stronghold in Austria. With Luis Knabl and Tjebbe Kaindl, two Tyrolean "summer triathletes" have qualified for the Olympic Games in Paris. The duo have a prominent role model in Olympic champion Kate Allen.
Kate Allen made triathlon popular in Austria with her sensational Olympic victory in Athens in 2004.
The Innsbruck native also inspired two young Tyrolean talents at the time. "From then on, it was clear to me that I wanted to go to the Olympic Games one day," recalls Tjebbe Kaindl. Luis Knabl adds: "I got an autograph at the children's triathlon."
20 years later, the two buddies are now competing at the Games in Paris themselves. But a Tyrolean Olympic medal on July 30 would be a huge sensation.
Of course, everyone dreams of a podium place, but everything would have to go perfectly for that to happen
Luis Knabl
"Of course everyone dreams of a podium place, but everything would have to go perfectly for that," Knabl clarifies ahead of his second Olympic start. Debutant Kaindl nods: "For me, just taking part was a dream come true."
Of course, being there isn't everything for the duo. K&K are confident of a place in the top 20 in the 55-strong field. "I have to deliver my best performance for that," says Kaindl. Knabl says with a view to the crash in Tokyo: "I still have a score to settle with the Olympics. I just want to show what I can really do this time."
Parents as lucky charms
This time, however, the 32-year-old from Oberhofen has his parents Alois and Karin with him for good luck: "This is the fourth time they have booked an Olympic trip. Now they should also see me compete for the first time."
