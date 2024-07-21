Parents desperate
Hectic getting off the train: Train drove off with child
Hectic scenes unfolded on Sunday at an S-Bahn stop on the way from Salzburg to Golling. Parents got off the train with a baby carriage and even let cyclists pass. Then the door closed and the little girl was still on the train. The train driver did not respond to desperate calls.
"The mother and father got out with the baby carriage and wanted to let the cyclists out. Then the doors were suddenly closed and the little girl was left alone on the train," says Sabine, describing the scenes. She happened to be on the train in the direction of Golling and looked after the girl.
The incident ended well once again because she got off the train with little Maya at the next stop and handed her over to her parents. "They were so happy when they could hold the girl in their arms again."
What remains is the criticism of the train company's actions: the employee concerned apologized afterwards. He had no opportunity to fully observe what happened at the entrances and exits. In addition to the short time available at the stops, staff shortages also played a role. The train driver was the only ÖBB employee in the train set.
