Israeli settlements

“Unlawful”: EU supports court ruling

Nachrichten
21.07.2024 12:17

The EU supports the ruling of the International Court of Justice in The Hague on Israel's occupation policy in the Palestinian territories. The opinion must now be reviewed "also with regard to its impact on EU policy", Brussels declared on Saturday.

As reported, the UN court had classified Israel's continued presence in the Palestinian territories as "unlawful". This assessment is "broadly in line with the EU's positions", emphasized EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. In view of the worldwide violations of international law, it is "our moral duty to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to all ICJ rulings, regardless of the issue in question", the Spaniard added.

ICJ: "End the occupation as soon as possible"
On Friday, the ICJ called on Israel to end the occupation of the Palestinian territories "as soon as possible". Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke of a "lying decision", while the Palestinians celebrated the decision. The ICJ's decision is not binding, but could increase the pressure on Israel in view of the war in the Gaza Strip. 

Israel's settlement activities in the West Bank are classified as a policy of occupation. (Bild: AFP)
Israel's settlement activities in the West Bank are classified as a policy of occupation.
(Bild: AFP)

Israel conquered the Gaza Strip and the West Bank during the course of the Six-Day War, in which it pre-empted a feared attack by Arab states in 1967. Since then, Israel has occupied the West Bank and has pushed ahead with the construction of settlements there. Around 400,000 Israelis live in settlements there today. In 2005, Israel withdrew completely from the Gaza Strip.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

