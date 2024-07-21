Israeli settlements
“Unlawful”: EU supports court ruling
The EU supports the ruling of the International Court of Justice in The Hague on Israel's occupation policy in the Palestinian territories. The opinion must now be reviewed "also with regard to its impact on EU policy", Brussels declared on Saturday.
As reported, the UN court had classified Israel's continued presence in the Palestinian territories as "unlawful". This assessment is "broadly in line with the EU's positions", emphasized EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. In view of the worldwide violations of international law, it is "our moral duty to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to all ICJ rulings, regardless of the issue in question", the Spaniard added.
ICJ: "End the occupation as soon as possible"
On Friday, the ICJ called on Israel to end the occupation of the Palestinian territories "as soon as possible". Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke of a "lying decision", while the Palestinians celebrated the decision. The ICJ's decision is not binding, but could increase the pressure on Israel in view of the war in the Gaza Strip.
Israel conquered the Gaza Strip and the West Bank during the course of the Six-Day War, in which it pre-empted a feared attack by Arab states in 1967. Since then, Israel has occupied the West Bank and has pushed ahead with the construction of settlements there. Around 400,000 Israelis live in settlements there today. In 2005, Israel withdrew completely from the Gaza Strip.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.