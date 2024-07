Even “prey Tyroleans” rave about the mountains

Climbing - Jessica Pilz: She comes from Haag in Lower Austria and graduated from high school in Amstetten. She also caught the climbing bug in her home town - but the now 27-year-old has been living in Innsbruck for years. Because the training opportunities in the Tyrolean capital are ideal and because she studies at the university. She won gold at the 2018 World Championships in Innsbruck and silver in Bern 2023 - now she's going for Olympic gold.