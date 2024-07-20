Major donors reassured
US Vice President: “Biden will win the election”
US Vice President Kamala Harris has reassured major Democratic donors that Joe Biden will win the presidential election in November. He is under increasing pressure from party donors and from within his own party to withdraw from the race for the US presidency.
"We will win this election," Harris said in a phone call with key party donors. "We know which candidate will put the American people first in this election: our President Joe Biden." Shortly beforehand, Biden had once again declared that he would remain in the race for the US presidency.
"Emerging needs"
According to a person familiar with the matter, Harris attended the meeting "at the direct request of senior advisers to the president". The Democrats' major donors had been invited to a 30-minute briefing to discuss "urgent emerging needs".
Biden counts as counted out
In the past few days, the number of people who had questioned Biden's physical and mental condition for a candidacy and his chances of victory, in some cases publicly, had steadily increased. More than 30 Democratic senators and members of the House of Representatives have publicly spoken out in favor of his candidacy.
Will Harris step in for Biden?
According to insiders, several major Democratic party donors have indicated that they could withhold their funds if Biden remains in the presidential race. US Vice President Harris is being discussed as a possible replacement for Biden.
Biden wants to resume campaign
The incumbent, who is currently isolating himself due to a coronavirus infection and is not appearing in public, has so far appeared unimpressed by the internal party rebellion and has announced his return to the campaign stage next week.
According to US media, however, the 81-year-old is no longer categorically ruling out a withdrawal in view of the enormous resistance within his own ranks.
According to media reports, the very top ranks of the party are also trying behind the scenes to persuade Biden to withdraw. Biden's former boss, ex-President Barack Obama, is also said to have expressed concerns.
The pressure on US President Joe Biden to withdraw from the race for the presidency has increased in recent days. Important questions and answers about a possible departure:
What if Biden were to drop out now?
Biden has already won his party's internal primaries and secured the necessary delegate votes for the nomination convention, which will take place from August 19 to 22 in Chicago, Illinois. The 81-year-old was actually supposed to be officially chosen as the presidential candidate there. Should Biden actually drop out shortly beforehand, the delegates in Chicago would no longer be bound by the outcome of the primary in their state.
Who could become the new frontrunner?
Biden's vice president, Kamala Harris, is seen as the natural successor to Biden. There are now indications that Biden could propose Harris as his presidential candidate for the election in November if he withdraws. The 59-year-old has long been considered a pale figure in office and has struggled with poor poll ratings. However, the Democrats would need good reasons to simply pass over Harris.
Are there alternatives to Harris?
Alongside Harris, the names Gavin Newsom and Gretchen Whitmer have been mentioned most frequently of late. Newsom (56) is governor of the powerful state of California. Whitmer (52) is the governor of Michigan and has long been seen as an up-and-coming force in the party. Before the 2020 election, Biden had considered her as his running mate.
