PSG with a desperate attack on Europe’s throne

Looking back. It was June 30, 2011, when the takeover of Paris Saint-Germain by the Qatari sovereign wealth fund became official. Since then, the face of the sheikhs in the French capital, President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has pumped around two billion euros into the club. Hardly imaginable sums of money that more or less evaporated in the end. Because the one big goal was never achieved: the Champions League.