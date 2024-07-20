Beer party
Party leader Wlazny: “Salzburg is dragging on a bit”
2600 certified declarations of support, 200 of them in Salzburg: that's how many the smaller parties need to be able to stand for election to the National Council. The Beer Party is currently campaigning in Salzburg: with moderate success so far: the party only had 25 percent of signatures on Thursday.
The Beer Party has been looking for signatures in all federal states since July 9, 2024. 2600 certified declarations of support are required for a party to stand in the National Council elections. In Salzburg, the self-proclaimed "Reform Party" led by doctor Dominik Wlazny needs 200. In Vienna and Burgenland, the number of signatures is already full.
"We were really fast in a few federal states."
According to a social media graphic from Thursday, the level of signatures in Salzburg is in last place in Austria at this point with 25 percent - a few more signatures were added yesterday, Friday. Wlazny: "We were simply really fast in a few federal states, such as Vienna and Burgenland. Salzburg is dragging on a bit." The beer party announced its candidacy on April 30. A top candidate for Salzburg will also be announced at the beginning of August.
Good chances of entering the National Council
The Beer Party has until August 2 to collect signatures for the election on September 29, 2024. Polls currently put the Beer Party at around seven percent and therefore in the National Council. Incidentally, Wlazny came third in the 2022 presidential election with 8.3%, behind Walter Rosenkranz (17.7%) and Alexander Van der Bellen (56.7%) - Wlazny even came second in Vienna.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
