More rejections
How asylum numbers in Germany are to be reduced
Significantly more people have been turned back at Germany's national borders this spring than before the controls in October 2023 (see video above). In April and May, 2938 rejections were registered at the borders with Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria and Switzerland.
This is 90 percent more than in the same period last year. Checks have been carried out at the land border with Austria since fall 2015 due to the migration situation. Temporary checks at the borders with Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland have already been extended several times and are to be continued until December 15.
There have been differing legal opinions for around ten years as to whether or not people applying for asylum should be turned away at the EU's external borders. The German government has concerns about this under European law.
Decrease of 19 percent
In the first half of this year, 121,416 new applications for protection were made in Austria's neighboring country, which is around a fifth (19 percent) less than in the same period last year. At the same time, fewer suspected smugglers were arrested (203 compared to 290).
In order to reduce the numbers in the long term, however, it would not only be necessary to carry out checks, but also to send back all people who are already registered as asylum seekers in another EU country, said Christoph de Vries, Member of the European Parliament.
Checks during the Olympics
Border controls, which were intended to ensure the security of the European Football Championships, come to an end today, Friday. However, the next checks will follow immediately due to the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games. From Saturday, July 20, until September 30, the temporary measure will apply at the German land border with France as well as to air traffic to the neighboring country.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.