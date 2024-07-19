Vorteilswelt
Minister on tour

Kogler and Rauch visit geothermal energy pioneer Energreen

Nachrichten
19.07.2024 13:30

Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler and Health Minister Johannes Rauch used their visit to Vorarlberg on the occasion of the festival opening to visit two Vorarlberg small and medium-sized enterprises: the "Energreen Group" in Röthis and "Dobler Holzbau". 

comment0 Kommentare

The Greens traveled to the company visit in Röthis by public transport. The two companies were also deliberately chosen. Dobler, active in timber and timber construction, is an eco-profit company. Energreen is one of the pioneers of geothermal energy in Vorarlberg. 

There was plenty of time for questions during the visit. (Bild: VLK/Serra)
There was plenty of time for questions during the visit.
(Bild: VLK/Serra)
Social Affairs Minister Johannes Rauch pointed out the importance of cost-effective forms of energy generation with regard to the socially disadvantaged. (Bild: VLK/Serra)
Social Affairs Minister Johannes Rauch pointed out the importance of cost-effective forms of energy generation with regard to the socially disadvantaged.
(Bild: VLK/Serra)
Daniel Zadra with Werner Kogler. (Bild: VLK/Serra)
Daniel Zadra with Werner Kogler.
(Bild: VLK/Serra)
The journey was made by S-Bahn. (Bild: VLK/Serra)
The journey was made by S-Bahn.
(Bild: VLK/Serra)

One of Energreen's subsidiaries, Enercret, specializes in the use of near-surface geothermal energy. With geothermal probes and energy piles, buildings are supplied with energy in a cost-effective and CO₂-free way. 

Geothermal energy as a mainstay
"In my view, it is absolutely clear that geothermal energy, i.e. the use of geothermal energy for heating, cooling and power generation, will be a mainstay of future energy production," explained Vice Chancellor Kogler. 

Study on geothermal energy

According to a study, there are two promising areas in Vorarlberg when it comes to deep geothermal energy: in the Bregenz area and near Feldkirch. According to the study, temperatures of around 130 degrees can be expected at a depth of 4500 to 4900 meters. The next step recommended by experts was to carry out a 3D seismic survey.

Energy Minister Zadra also emphasized the importance of the technology: "In order to supply Vorarlberg entirely from renewable energy sources by 2050, we will also have to resort to the use of geothermal energy - both by means of near-surface geothermal energy and so-called deep geothermal energy, in which holes up to 4900 meters deep are drilled into the ground," explained Zadra. 

After the visit to Energreen, an exchange with the managing directors of Dobler Hochbau, Gerhard Keckeis, and Dobler Holzbau, Johannes Welte, was on the agenda. The main focus was on the status quo of the construction industry in the country, but also on the challenges of finding apprentices and skilled workers.

Daniel Zadra listened attentively. (Bild: VLK/Serra)
Daniel Zadra listened attentively.
(Bild: VLK/Serra)
The difficult search for apprentices was also discussed. (Bild: VLK/Serra)
The difficult search for apprentices was also discussed.
(Bild: VLK/Serra)
Johannes Rauch, Werner Kogler and Daniel Zadra (from left) working on the stadium roof for Lustenauer Austria. (Bild: VLK/Serra)
Johannes Rauch, Werner Kogler and Daniel Zadra (from left) working on the stadium roof for Lustenauer Austria.
(Bild: VLK/Serra)
There were exciting insights at Dobler Holzbau. (Bild: VLK/Serra)
There were exciting insights at Dobler Holzbau.
(Bild: VLK/Serra)
Managing directors and employees were delighted with the celebrity visit. (Bild: VLK/Serra)
Managing directors and employees were delighted with the celebrity visit.
(Bild: VLK/Serra)

During the subsequent tour of the factory hall, Kogler, Rauch and Zadra were able to lend a hand themselves and help screw the wooden roof for the new Austria Lustenau stadium.

Folgen Sie uns auf