Minister on tour
Kogler and Rauch visit geothermal energy pioneer Energreen
Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler and Health Minister Johannes Rauch used their visit to Vorarlberg on the occasion of the festival opening to visit two Vorarlberg small and medium-sized enterprises: the "Energreen Group" in Röthis and "Dobler Holzbau".
The Greens traveled to the company visit in Röthis by public transport. The two companies were also deliberately chosen. Dobler, active in timber and timber construction, is an eco-profit company. Energreen is one of the pioneers of geothermal energy in Vorarlberg.
One of Energreen's subsidiaries, Enercret, specializes in the use of near-surface geothermal energy. With geothermal probes and energy piles, buildings are supplied with energy in a cost-effective and CO₂-free way.
Geothermal energy as a mainstay
"In my view, it is absolutely clear that geothermal energy, i.e. the use of geothermal energy for heating, cooling and power generation, will be a mainstay of future energy production," explained Vice Chancellor Kogler.
Study on geothermal energy
According to a study, there are two promising areas in Vorarlberg when it comes to deep geothermal energy: in the Bregenz area and near Feldkirch. According to the study, temperatures of around 130 degrees can be expected at a depth of 4500 to 4900 meters. The next step recommended by experts was to carry out a 3D seismic survey.
Energy Minister Zadra also emphasized the importance of the technology: "In order to supply Vorarlberg entirely from renewable energy sources by 2050, we will also have to resort to the use of geothermal energy - both by means of near-surface geothermal energy and so-called deep geothermal energy, in which holes up to 4900 meters deep are drilled into the ground," explained Zadra.
After the visit to Energreen, an exchange with the managing directors of Dobler Hochbau, Gerhard Keckeis, and Dobler Holzbau, Johannes Welte, was on the agenda. The main focus was on the status quo of the construction industry in the country, but also on the challenges of finding apprentices and skilled workers.
During the subsequent tour of the factory hall, Kogler, Rauch and Zadra were able to lend a hand themselves and help screw the wooden roof for the new Austria Lustenau stadium.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.