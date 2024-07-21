Equipped for emergencies
Alarm at the animal shelter: prepared for an emergency
What needs to be done to prevent a fire from raging at Sonnenhof? Together with experts from the regional fire brigade association, the employees prepared themselves for an emergency. They also demonstrated the effects of using the wrong extinguishing agents.
A look back reveals some hair-raising methods of firefighting. As historical records show, fire salamanders were often thrown into the flames in earlier times. At that time, the erroneous assumption was widespread that the salamander's skin secretions were not only poisonous and deadly, but could also contain fires. A fatal misconception that no longer exists.
Do not expose animals to danger
Nowadays, the fundamental question is what can be done to prevent animals from being exposed to fire hazards in the first place. What precautions should be taken can hardly be better demonstrated at a place like Sonnenhof in Eisenstadt, where Managing Director Wolfgang Böck and his dedicated team look after dozens of stray dogs and cats around the clock.
Implementation of the measures taught
The range of measures is broad, as a training course run by the fire prevention office of the provincial fire brigade association shows. "In addition to the basics of combustion, extinguishing effects, suitability of extinguishing agents and the labeling and use of portable fire extinguishers, we also taught the participants the correct steps to take when discovering a fire and implementing the initial measures in the animal shelter," explains the training manager, section fire inspector Andreas Braunstein.
Training and regular fire safety instruction for company employees, including the use of first aid equipment, is one of the cornerstones of preventative work.
Abschnittsbrandinspektor Andreas Braunstein
The dramatic consequences of using the wrong extinguishing agent, such as water, in a grease fire were also demonstrated. At the end of the training there was a big bang. The spectacular effects of a fire on aerosol dispensers and gas cartridges were unmistakable.
Regular instruction
"Regular instruction in fire safety and knowledge of the fire behavior of materials are essential in order to best assess the fire risk in an emergency and make the right decisions," explains Provincial Fire Service Officer Heinrich Dorner.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
