Talented defender
Young bull swims against the family tide
Jannik Schuster signed a professional contract with Red Bull Salzburg in June. As a cooperation player, he wants to make his mark at Liefering this year. In the long term, the son of ski jumping legend Werner Schuster dreams of playing in the big leagues.
The name Schuster is very well known in ski jumping. Werner made a name for himself as coach of the German team between 2008 and 2019. His son Jonas (20) was born with a love of long-distance jumping and has already won a silver medal at the 2023 Junior World Championships. In soccer, however, this family is still unknown, with the emphasis on "still". Jannik Schuster, Werner's son, is well on his way to making a breakthrough at Liefering.
It was only in June that the central defender signed a contract with Bundesliga runners-up Red Bull Salzburg. "I was pretty proud of that. It was a special day. Both my parents were there and I was really happy," says the 18-year-old, giving an insight into his feelings. And his father isn't angry that he didn't choose ski jumping either. Quite the opposite: "He almost liked the fact that someone was taking a different path," smiles Jannik, who already has an interest in the "Eagles" as a spectator.
But before he joins the big bulls, his father Werner can watch him at Liefering. After twelve appearances in the spring of last season, the tall defender could make his breakthrough in the second division this year. "I hope that I can play a lot of games, stay fit and then everything will come naturally anyway. The idea of the game suits me and that's why it's the best place I can be at the moment."
Strong offensive defender
The Tyrolean knows exactly what he still needs to improve in order to perhaps one day play at the level of Barcelona's role model Ronald Araujo. "I want to work on everything," says the young bull with determination. What he has already mastered quite well is attacking play. He also proved this with his first competitive goal against Sturm II, when he was in the right place after a set piece. "I might have hoped for my first goal a little earlier, but it was just right that it came. I was really happy about that. Being dangerous from time to time with set-pieces is an important part of my role. But I still have potential there."
To compensate, the 18-year-old likes to travel to his home country at weekends - if the match dates allow. "I like to play golf and tennis at home with my family and friends," says Schuster.
