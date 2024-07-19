Young bull swims against the family tide

Strong offensive defender

The Tyrolean knows exactly what he still needs to improve in order to perhaps one day play at the level of Barcelona's role model Ronald Araujo. "I want to work on everything," says the young bull with determination. What he has already mastered quite well is attacking play. He also proved this with his first competitive goal against Sturm II, when he was in the right place after a set piece. "I might have hoped for my first goal a little earlier, but it was just right that it came. I was really happy about that. Being dangerous from time to time with set-pieces is an important part of my role. But I still have potential there."