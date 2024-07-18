Seventh case worldwide: Berlin resident cured of HIV

Antiviral therapy discontinued six years ago

The patient discontinued antiviral therapy in 2018 by his own decision. He had long been convinced that he was cured, the researchers reported. Since then, there has been no evidence of the virus replicating again, said Gaebler: "We were all very surprised and delighted." The researchers are currently investigating how this success can be explained. According to Gaebler, the fact that the patient's immune system was very quickly replaced by the donor immune system could play a role.