After horror accident

Crass! Biathlete needed a tongue transplant

Nachrichten
18.07.2024 17:25

"Jaw fracture, tongue transplant, cheekbone fracture and several ugly teeth" - German biathlete Juliane Frühwirt is currently making people sit up and take notice with a truly horrific injury that was almost mentioned in passing! As the 2016 Youth Olympian and 2019 European Youth Champion recently revealed on social media, she was the victim of a veritable horror accident with serious consequences in Galtür in Tyrol this spring ...

The fact that she had suffered a terrible accident had already been revealed on March 23. The 26-year-old did not provide any details about what had happened via Instagram, but the picture she posted herself showed the athlete with a compress in front of her mouth - blood residue was also visible.

"If it's going to be shit, it's going to be real!"
"And that's how this season of bankruptcy, bad luck and mishaps ended (once again) in hospital. If it's going to suck, it's going to suck hard," Frühwirt wrote in response to the snapshot, which at first glance doesn't seem all that dramatically bad. However, her thanks to first responders, (especially!) helicopter pilots and doctors and nurses in the hospitals in Innsbruck and Garmisch gave a hint that she had been hit worse.

"... it was really emotionally crass!"
Recently, she confirmed the serious injuries - as if in passing - in a post on the occasion of her sporting comeback during a mountain run. "Being back in Innsbruck, the place of my operation, 100 days after my accident in Galtür, including a broken jaw, tongue transplant, cheekbone fracture and several ugly teeth, and being able to stand on a starting line was really emotionally amazing," says Frühwirt.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

