Profiler on the hunt for criminals with app and maps

Car burglars in Donaustadt probably serial offenders

When the "Krone" visited Büro 4.5, the app showed around 52 car break-ins within one day in Vienna's Donaustadt district. As almost all of them occurred on the same street, the experts assume that this is a suspected series. Another example: when an arsonist kept the police on their toes, the department managed to reconstruct the suspect's route to work using geographical clues. Days later, they were able to convict him using cameras.