Blum holds its own despite a difficult market environment

Even the most adverse circumstances do not seem to be able to knock the Höchst-based family business off the road to success. Although turnover fell slightly by 1.2 percent to 2.3 billion euros in the 2023/24 financial year that has just ended, this result is worthy of all praise given the current difficult conditions. Philipp Blum, Managing Director of the Blum Group, reports on a turbulent financial year: "The first few months were challenging for us and the entire industry. However, there were positive signs in the second half of the year and we are seeing improvements, even though we are still in a difficult market environment." The high costs for raw materials, energy and personnel are a particular cause for concern. Blum is also feeling the effects of inflation, with end consumers investing more cautiously and considering new purchases carefully.