Captain’s guideline now also applies in Austria

Ali Hofmann, ÖFB Head of Referee Department, welcomed the new regulation. The introduction of the captain's guideline at the European Championship in Germany had shown that the net playing time was increased, resulting in more flow in the game. In addition, respect and appreciation for the referees on the pitch has increased, explained Hofmann. This topic is also very important within the ÖFB, which is why those responsible have decided to introduce it not only for the highest leagues, but for the whole of Austria in all competitions.