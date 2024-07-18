"Respectful treatment"
Captain’s guideline now also applies in Austria
The rule introduced at the European Championship that only team captains are allowed to communicate with referees on important decisions will also be introduced across the board in Austria from the coming season. This was announced by the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) on Thursday after it had dealt intensively with all the requirements for implementation. The rule will also be used in the European Cup as early as 2024/25.
"After consultation with the chairman of the referee commission and the responsible persons of the referee expert committee IFAB Rules, it was decided in coordination with the Austrian Football League to implement this directive in all competitions of the ÖFB and its members," the ÖFB statement said. In the meantime, confirmation has also been received from UEFA.
Ali Hofmann, ÖFB Head of Referee Department, welcomed the new regulation. The introduction of the captain's guideline at the European Championship in Germany had shown that the net playing time was increased, resulting in more flow in the game. In addition, respect and appreciation for the referees on the pitch has increased, explained Hofmann. This topic is also very important within the ÖFB, which is why those responsible have decided to introduce it not only for the highest leagues, but for the whole of Austria in all competitions.
"More respectful treatment"
Bundesliga CEO Christian Ebenbauer is of the same opinion. "Experience at the EURO has shown that the new procedure makes perfect sense and leads to a more respectful relationship between the referee and the players. That's why it was very important to us to start immediately at the beginning of the season," said the Bundesliga boss.
The German Football Association (DFB) had already introduced the captain's rule in all divisions on Tuesday. The rule will also apply to European Cup competitions in future. At the European Championships, it resulted in significantly fewer discussions with the referee and fewer packs forming. Violations of the captain's rule can quickly result in yellow cards for comments or reactions from other players.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
