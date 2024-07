Saudia orders up to 100 air cabs from Lilium

First flight postponed to early 2025

This would make Saudia one of the first customers for the aircraft. On Wednesday, Lilium postponed the manned maiden flight of its vertical take-off aircraft from the end of this year to the beginning of 2025, but is still aiming to hand over the first aircraft to customers in 2026. Saudia had already signed a letter of intent to purchase 100 Lilium jets a year and a half ago.